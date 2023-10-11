Records tumble in Cricket World Cup 2023

Hyderabad: Breaking records and creating new records are becoming a regular story in Cricket World Cup 2023.

It all started from the very first match between defending champion England and New Zealand.

In the tournament opener, all 11 England batters reached double figures in England’s total of 282/9, meaning that Jos Buttler’s team became the first ever to do so in the history of the international format across both the men’s and women’s game.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday (October 10), even the Sri Lankan team set a huge target of 355 runs, Pakistan reached the target in 48.2 overs and scripted a historic win.

Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in 2011.

Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan - each scored a century in Tuesday’s match. It is the first men’s ODI World Cup match to feature four individual hundreds and only the third instance in all ODIs.

Shafique became the first player from Pakistan to score a hundred on debut at the men’s ODI World Cup.

And, Pakistan continued their dominance against Sri Lanka at the men’s ODI World Cup, winning all eight meetings.