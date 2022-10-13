searchஇ-பேப்பர்
 

ஸ்பைஸ்ஜெட் லிமானத்தில் புகை

13 Oct 2022 16:55

இந்தியாவின் கோவாவில் இருந்து புறப்பட்ட ஸ்பைஸ்ஜெட் விமானம் ஹைதராபாத்தில் அவசரமாக தரையிறங்கியது. 

விமானத்தில் புகை சூழ்ந்ததைத் தொடர்ந்து விமானம் அவசரமாக தரையிறங்கியது. விமானத்தின் அவசரநிலை வெளியேறும் வழியாக பயணிகள் வெளியேற்றப்பட்டனர். வெளியேறும்போது பயணி ஒருவருக்கு இலேசான காயம் ஏற்பட்டது. 

விமானத்தில் 86 பயணிகள் இருந்தனர். விமானம் புதன்கிழமை இரவு 11 மணியளவில் தரையிறங்கியது. இதனைத் தொடர்ந்து ஹைதராபாத் விமான நிலையத்தில் தரையிறங்கவேண்டிய ஒன்பது விமானச் சேவைகள் மற்ற விமான நிலையங்களுக்கு மாற்றிவிடப்பட்டன. 

விமானத்தில் இருந்த பயணிகள் சிலர் தங்கள் அனுபவங்களை தங்கள் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்ந்துகொண்டனர். 
 
 

