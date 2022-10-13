ஸ்பைஸ்ஜெட் லிமானத்தில் புகை

இந்தியாவின் கோவாவில் இருந்து புறப்பட்ட ஸ்பைஸ்ஜெட் விமானம் ஹைதராபாத்தில் அவசரமாக தரையிறங்கியது.

விமானத்தில் புகை சூழ்ந்ததைத் தொடர்ந்து விமானம் அவசரமாக தரையிறங்கியது. விமானத்தின் அவசரநிலை வெளியேறும் வழியாக பயணிகள் வெளியேற்றப்பட்டனர். வெளியேறும்போது பயணி ஒருவருக்கு இலேசான காயம் ஏற்பட்டது.

விமானத்தில் 86 பயணிகள் இருந்தனர். விமானம் புதன்கிழமை இரவு 11 மணியளவில் தரையிறங்கியது. இதனைத் தொடர்ந்து ஹைதராபாத் விமான நிலையத்தில் தரையிறங்கவேண்டிய ஒன்பது விமானச் சேவைகள் மற்ற விமான நிலையங்களுக்கு மாற்றிவிடப்பட்டன.

விமானத்தில் இருந்த பயணிகள் சிலர் தங்கள் அனுபவங்களை தங்கள் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்ந்துகொண்டனர்.





@narendramodi @PMOIndia @flyspicejet @PilotSpicejet @SpiceJetRBLX @JM_Scindia Respected sir or to whomsoever it may concern. Night we were returning to hyd from goa within the ✈️ (Spicejet),suddenly there was smoke all around inside the plane starting from nagpur to hyderabad... pic.twitter.com/zZa9OUmJib

It took 20 minutes from there and we all the passengers suffered and blacked out with fear. Luckily we landed alive and safely... But what if something happens and who would be responsible, this happened clearly due to the neglence of the crew and respective department. pic.twitter.com/gwvltHNlHR

— Srikanth Mulupala (@SrikanthMulupal) October 13, 2022