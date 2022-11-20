சிங்கப்பூரில் டுரியான் பழத்தை சுவைத்த அனைத்துலக பண நிதியத்தின் கீதா கோபிநாத்

அனைத்துலக பண நிதியத்தின் துணை நிர்வாக இயக்குநரான கீதா கோபிநாத் சிங்கப்பூருக்கு வருகையளித்துள்ளார். சிங்கப்பூருக்கு முதன்முறையாக வந்திருக்கும் அவர் இங்குள்ள உணவு அங்காடி நிலையங்களில் சாப்பிட்டதோடு, டுரியான் பழத்தையும் ஒரு கை பார்த்துள்ளார். அது குறித்து தனது அனுபவத்தை டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்ந்துகொண்டார்,

டுரியான் பழத்தின் சுவை சற்று வித்தியாசமாக இருந்ததாக அவர் குறிப்பிட்டார். பலாப்பழம் அவகாடோ பழம் இரண்டும் கலந்த சுவை போன்று டுரியானின் இருந்ததாக அவர் கூறினார்.

My first visit to Singapore, trying out the native fruit Durian (tastes like a mix of jackfruit and avocado). Very unique. The hawker centers are quite something. pic.twitter.com/voeANwguLK

— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) November 19, 2022