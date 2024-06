சிங்கப்பூர்-ஹாங்காங் காவல்துறையினர் இணைந்து வெளியிட்டுள்ள இணைய மோசடித் தடுப்புக் காணொளி

[𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆?!] Did your new-found online lover introduce you to enticing investment opportunities that promise a life of luxury? Well, look out. It is most likely a scam! 👀 Watch the very first collaboration video between the Hong Kong Police Force and the Singapore Police Force to learn more about online scams and how to prevent yourself and your loved ones from being a victim of such scams! Remember to ADD the ScamShield app and security features, CHECK for scam signs and with official sources and TELL the authorities, family and friends about scam encounters. Share this video with your loved ones to safeguard them against scams! 😊💪 #香港警察 #HongKongPolice #singaporepoliceforce #ScamAlert #網戀騙案 #RomanceInvestmentScam #safeguardingeveryday