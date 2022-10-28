12 Indian beaches among world's cleanest

Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of the cleanest beaches in the world, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

"Proud moment!" he tweeted.

"Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world."

This takes the number of beaches certified under the globally recognised and coveted eco-label to 12 in India.

Thundi is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise-blue water in the lagoon. It is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike.

Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It is a paradise for nature lovers with its pearl-white sand, blue lagoon waters, moderate climate and friendly locals.

Both beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance as well as for the safety and security of swimmers. They comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).

FEE in Denmark accords the globally-recognised eco-label - Blue Flag certification.

In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.

The mission of Blue Flag is to promote sustainability in the tourism sector through environmental education, environmental protection and other sustainable development practices.

The other Indian beaches on the Blue Beaches list are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha, Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry.

Golden in Puri, Odisha, is also the first beach in Asia to be awarded the Blue Flag certification.

Last year, the certification was given to Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu and Eden beach in Puducherry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight at the addition of the two Indian beaches to the Blue Beaches list.

"This is great!" he tweeted. "Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat.

"India's coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness."

Indo-Asian News Service