$400 million grant to develop local workforce for financial services

Efforts to develop local talent for financial services will get a new $400 million grant, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced at the launch of Financial Services Industry Transformation Map 2025.

Mr Wong said the most important prerequisite to achieve that goal is a future-ready workforce.

"To be a leading international financial centre in Asia, we will need the best talent, local and global," he said at the Thursday launch.

Life imprisonment, 15 strokes of cane for man who stabbed jogger

On the anniversary of the day his father abandoned the family as well as his enlistment, a 20-year-old took a foldable knife and a wet wipe with him on his nightly jog.

Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi became angry after he tripped and fell during his run, and decided to attack a stranger who jogged past him.

On Thursday, Surajsrikan, now 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in what prosecutors said was a "senseless" killing.

Surajsrikan admitted he stabbed and slashed Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, near a bus stop in Punggol Field Road at 11.08pm on May 10, 2020.

Singapore approves Moderna's first bivalent Covid-19 booster jab

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday granted interim authorisation for the use of Moderna's Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine, which targets both the original Sars-CoV-2 strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant.

The bivalent vaccine has been authorised for use as a booster for people aged 18 and above who have already received their primary series of vaccination.

HSA did not say when the new vaccine will be made available here.

Police reports lodged against fitness studios that allegedly closed down overnight

Several police reports have been lodged against two fitness studios whose outlets have allegedly closed down overnight.

Kyklos Studio and its affiliated brand X Fitness are run by Mr Atlas Ang, 31. Their websites and social media pages were suddenly locked or taken down earlier this week, and he has become uncontactable.

Sales of private property slowed in first half of 2022 following cooling measures

The number of private property transactions in the first six months of this year slowed following last December's cooling measures.

A total of 13,311 units were sold between January and June this year, which is about one-third that of the 37,433 units sold in the whole of last year.

Property analysts attributed the fall in demand to the cooling measures, which raised the additional buyer's stamp duty for foreigners buying any residential property from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Pledge, lion head, Vanda Miss Joaquim join national symbols

The national pledge, national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim, lion head and public seal will be formally recognised as national symbols alongside the state flag, state crest and national anthem, after Parliament passed changes to the law on Tuesday.

The changes provide for more flexibility in how symbols such as the flag can be used, while raising penalties for abuse.

Those who misuse these seven symbols, or presidential symbols which comprise the presidential standard, crest and seal, can face a fine of up to $30,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both penalties.