Aamir Khan’s daughter weds in intimate ceremony

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira tied the knot with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday.

Ms Ira, 26, who is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation, registered her marriage with Mr Shikhare, a 38-year-old celebrity fitness trainer, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

The wedding was attended by family members, including Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao. Ira is the daughter of Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta, who also attended the event.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel.

Ahead of the wedding, Mr Shikhare was seen jogging from his residence in Santacruz to the wedding venue wearing an athleisure outfit. He donned the same outfit during the marriage registry, before changing into a sherwani for the reception.