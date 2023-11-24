Actor Khan booked over sexist comments

The Chennai city police have booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan.

Nungambakkam Police booked the actor under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking at a press conference about his role as a death row convict in the recent hit film Leo, Khan said: “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies.

“I have done so many rape scenes, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir.”

Khan and Trisha played impactful roles in the film, but they did not share any screen time.

India’s National Commission for Women (NCW) had asked the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police to take action against the 61-year-old actor after his shocking remarks.

Several Tamil industry heavyweights condemned Khan’s comments, with Trisha, in a note on X last Saturday, terming them “sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste”.

Vowing to never work with him again, she said: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this. He can keep wishing, but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him, and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Leo, which also stars Thalapathy Vijay, said in support of Trisha: “Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour.”

South Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada said: “The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan, they have always been talking like this; never been condemned – with other men in power, money and influence laughing along.”

Following the backlash, Khan issued a clarification, asserting his words were misrepresented and that he did not intend to offend or disrespect Trisha.

He urged his fans and the public not to misconstrue his statement while underscoring his enduring respect for his co-star.

“My kids informed me that they had heard on the news that I had mistreated Trisha in the press meet. To be honest, I complimented her in the film. Trisha is treated similarly to how Hanuman moved the mountain (Sanjeevani). I made the comment in jest. Some have purposefully sliced it and presented it to Trisha in an alternative format,” Khan said in a statement.

“I am not the kind of person who is afraid of all this fuss. Today, politicians in prominent positions are among the heroines who have collaborated with me.

“My daughter Dil Rupa is a huge fan of yours. I also have two more daughters... Those who have acted with me know very well how I respect women. Some people have angered Trisha by misrepresenting this. There is much work to be done in the world. So focus on your work. Thank you!”

Calling Khan’s statement “disgusting”, actress Malavika Mohanan said: “This is disgusting on so many levels. It’s shameful enough how this man views women and thinks about them, but then to (also) have the guts to speak about it openly and unapologetically, not even worried about repercussions? Shame on you. Despicable beyond belief.”

Actress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and NCW representative Khushbu Sundar on Sunday took a firm stand against Khan and pledged that she would relentlessly strive to hold him accountable for his actions.

“As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking action on it,” Khusbu said. “Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women, such men are like a blot on our society.”

After legal action had been taken against Khan, Khusbu tweeted: “Action taken.”

