Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut last year with The Archies, has revealed that very few people knew him before he made a name with the Bollywood film.

He told Film Companion: “Once, I went to a filmmaker’s office and the security guard was like ‘come here, write down your name and the delivery time of the package’. I said I was not a delivery man and was there to meet the director. Then he said, ‘no, don’t lie’. This happened quite a lot.”