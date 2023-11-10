All-rounder wins Asian competition

GIIS SMART Campus Grade 10 IGCSE student Uzair Malik won the prestigious Gold Award at the ICDL Asia Digital Challenge 2023, a competition that tests secondary and tertiary students in applying digital skills to the modern digital economy.

He outperformed 95 students from 13 countries across Asia.

Uzair, who represented Singapore, achieved a perfect score in the Secondary Level Business Track competition in a show of his outstanding capabilities and dedication in various fields.

His outstanding writing skills won him the silver medal at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition recently. Uzair also earned the National Youth Achievement Bronze Award for Community Services.