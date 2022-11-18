Amit Shah leads BJP's campaign in Gujarat

India's Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accompanied Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who filed his nomination papers.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled for Dec 1 and 5, in two phases, and the votes will be counted on Dec 8.

Mr Shah exuded confidence in BJP forming the new government and said the party would "break all records and win with the most number of seats".

BJP has drawn up a list of star campaigners for the elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on top.