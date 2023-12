Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda recently made his Bollywood debut with The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on Dec 7.

The veteran actor, who takes time out to greet fans outside his house in Mumbai on most Sundays, had Agastya along last weekend.

As Amitabh waved to fans gathered in big numbers, he embraced Agastya, who wore a big smile. Another photo, taken from behind, showed excited fans waving to Amitabh and Agastya and clicking their photos.