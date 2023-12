At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan last Sunday, Ananya Panday (far right), 25, said she used her first pay cheque to pay for her sister’s tuition classes.

“I wanted to contribute in her growing and learning in some way,” said the Bollywood actress, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Panday, and has a younger sister Rysa, who turned 19 this year.