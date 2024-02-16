Bollywood actress Ananya Panday loves to travel, with her Instagram handle full of photos from trips to exotic locations.

To feed her wanderlust, the 25-year-old, who starred in films such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, will figure in a new web series that highlights Singapore’s unique and extraordinary experiences.

The trailer of Ananya Unscripted In Singapore, done in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), shows her diving into thrilling adventures and uncovering hidden gems as she flits across the vibrant streets.

“I have a great love for travelling, especially when it involves exploring hidden gems, discovering a different side of the city, and indulging the foodie in me,” she said.

“My recent adventure in Singapore was truly remarkable, providing unique experiences that made it an unforgettable journey that was truly one for the books.

“Each day allowed me to rediscover the beauty of this versatile destination and reconnect with myself in the process. I can’t wait to visit again soon.”

Audiences can soon watch Ananya in a four-episode vlog series that promises to unveil a new, exciting and fun side of Singapore that will entice them to travel to the city.

Mr G.B. Srithar, STB’s regional director (India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa) said: “Singapore continues to be a top-of-mind destination, offering a rich tapestry of unique, exciting and memorable experiences to diverse travel segments, including millennials. We are happy to collaborate with youth icon Ananya Panday as she explores Singapore’s refreshed and renewed experiences through an engaging travel vlog series.

“We hope Ananya’s vlog series inspires travellers to visit us soon and come experience extraordinary offerings that can only be ‘Made in Singapore’.”

Ananya also made news on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14), when she was photographed with a flower bouquet, igniting speculation among fans that it was a gift from her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Despite not officially confirming their status, the pair have often been spotted on vacations together or attending public events side by side.

Ananya added fuel to the fire on Feb 14 by sharing an adorable photo of herself with the bouquet.

Fans even commented that Aditya was “very romantic” to have given her a nice bunch of flowers.