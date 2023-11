Indian singer Armaan Malik has a soft spot for Singapore – it is his first holiday destination, a country he visited when he was a child.

“I vividly remember the thrill of exploring this vibrant city. Sentosa, in particular, was a top memory for me, with its stunning beaches and fun attractions,” he said.

Returning to Singapore to headline his first concert here, he added, feels surreal. The 28-year-old’s gig is at the Esplanade Concert Hall tomorrow.