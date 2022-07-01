Arrested IAS officer's son 'shoots self during raid'

Mr Kartik Popli, the son of arrested Indian Administration Service officer Sanjay Popli, was cremated on Monday in Chandigarh after a post-mortem.

He had died of a gunshot wound at their house in Sector 11 on Saturday while a team from the Vigilance Bureau (VB) was reportedly there to seize some items from his father, who was arrested on corruption charges.

While the Chandigarh Police declared the death as suicide, the family has been levelling murder allegations against the VB officers.

Fiancee of man who helped run Chinese club held

The fiancee of Ravi Natwarlal Thakkar - the aide of Chinese citizen Xue Fei who illegally stayed in the country for two years and ran a club for Chinese expats in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) - was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly giving Thakkar shelter despite knowing he was on the run.

Vaani Kondal, 32, is a doctor in Delhi's GB Pant Hospital.

"On Sunday night, we managed to track Thakkar down through Kondal," said police officer Anil Kumar.

Three other people were also arrested.

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assault case

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has been arrested in an alleged case of sexual assault.

He was arrested when he turned up at the Ernakulam South police station in Kerala for questioning. On June 22, he was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

Babu was booked after an actress accused him of sexually abusing her after promising her roles in movies.

The investigation team has been given permission to question Babu till July 3.

Bengaluru builder Mantri held in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Sushil P. Mantri, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer, in connection with a money laundering case.

Mr Mantri is the chairman and managing director of Mantri Developers, one of India's fastest growing property development companies headquartered in Bengaluru.

Record US$82 billion deal-making spree sees India defy global slump

Bankers in India recorded their best-ever quarter for mergers and acquisitions while deal-making elsewhere slowed to a crawl.

India saw US$82.3 billion pending and completed merger and acquisitions deals in the second-quarter - the highest amount on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That is more than twice as much as the previous record of US$38.1 billion in the third-quarter of 2019.

Globally, merger and acquisition volume in the quarter reached US$827.6 billion, down 8.7 per cent from the same period in 2021.

Hike in taxes on kitchenware and farm machinery

India will raise taxes on certain goods and services, such as from 12 per cent to 18 per cent in taxes on kitchenware, according to the finance minister.

The move is likely to upset many consumers and businesses already facing rising inflation.

Kitchen utensils, LED lights, farm machinery, solar water systems as well as services like work contracts for roads, irrigation projects, hospitals and educational institutions will now be charged at the higher rate.

Analysts said higher taxes would put an additional burden on households, which are already facing a surge in food and energy prices.

Flood-hit Indian states brace for more monsoon rains

India's flood-hit areas are forecast to receive heavy rains over the coming days, with 532 people losing their lives across the nation during the monsoon season and hundreds of thousands staying in temporary relief camps.

Assam has been among the worst-hit regions, with rains affecting 2.5 million people, destroying homes and infrastructure, and delaying sowing of crops such as rice.

Drownings and landslides have killed 121 people in the state alone since April 6, according to a home ministry bulletin.

Monsoon rains cause the death of hundreds of people in India every year, but the rainy season has been particularly devastating for the hilly states of Assam and Himachal Pradesh this year.

Khalistan ideologue Mann wins AAP's stronghold in Punjab

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power in Punjab three months ago, two-time MP and former Indian Police Service officer Simranjit Singh Mann won the Sangrur parliamentary by-poll on Sunday.

Mr Mann has been demanding an independent homeland called Khalistan and the seat he won had been an AAP stronghold for more than two decades.

Karnataka doctor on Himalayan expedition missing

A doctor from Karnataka, who was on a Himalayan expedition, has been missing since May 22.

His family lodged a report with the Bengaluru police on Monday.

Dr Chandra Mohan S, a 31-year-old anaesthetist with Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru, reportedly flew alone from Bengaluru to Kathmandu on May 3.

His father said the family received the last messages and photos from him on May 22, when he was in Namche Bazaar.

1km lake forms due to landslides in Uttarakhand

Scientists and experts in Uttarakhand conducting ground survey work for a proposed river-linking project at Pindari glacier recently stumbled upon a V-shaped lake that is a kilometre long.

They said the lake, formed near Bageshwar's Kuwari village and situated at an altitude of about 1,700m, was formed because of landslides in the area in 2013 and 2019.

Rohit decision will be taken at the last minute

India will make a last-minute decision on Covid-hit captain Rohit Sharma's availability for today's cricket Test against England.

The opener has been in isolation since testing positive last week.

There have been reports that India's team management will use fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as stand-in captain at Edgbaston for the first Test.

The clash is a rescheduled finale of the series that took place last year when India, leading 2-1, postponed the last Test due to Covid concerns.