Artwalk grows beyond Little India

The 10th edition of the multidisciplinary public arts festival Artwalk will take place in Little India and Katong-Joo Chiat from Jan 19 to Jan 28 next year.

As a highlight of the Singapore Art Week, it will take participants on a journey through a decade of artistic expression under the theme “Decennial”.

Since its inception in 2015, Artwalk has been a cherished annual event, weaving narratives of heritage, history and culture through the canvas of public art.

Featuring wall murals, workshops, live music and performances, the festival aims to showcase the vibrancy of Singapore’s local heritage.

It calls on audiences to envision the various ways the local culture could grow and brings the spaces and histories of precincts alive through the reflections and impressions of contemporary artists.

What started in Little India has now expanded to include the cultural district of Katong-Joo Chiat.

The festival has been a storyteller, sharing the rich histories of these neighbourhoods and witnessing their evolution.

It has aimed to portray the cultural presence of Little India through various forms of art – music, film, artworks, performances and various fringe events.

It has featured live painting sessions as well as dinner theatre storytelling.

Artwalk 2024 promises a dynamic blend of live music, engaging workshops, captivating performances and awe-inspiring murals.

The festival, an annual project organised by Lasalle College of the Arts and the Singapore Tourism Board, and supported by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, showcases the life and richness of these neighbourhoods.