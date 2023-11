Supermodel Ashley Graham’s “48 hours in India” was eventful, as she lost her passport for a while at Mumbai Airport, wore a sari for the first time, and posed with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who even made her do the “just looking like a wow” trend.

She posted a video on Instagram in which she said that she arrived in India “after 30 hours of travel” and misplaced her passport at Mumbai airport.

“But it was okay; it was found within 15 minutes,” she said, thanking the airport staff.