For actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, good health involves home-cooked meals, regular exercises and striving for tranquility in stressful situations.

The actor is committed to starting the new year by focusing on his well-being.

“I have resolved to wake up an hour before sunrise and utilise that time for meditation and simple exercises to rejuvenate myself,” he said. “By practising mindfulness, I hope to attain inner peace.”