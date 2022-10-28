Ayodhya lights 1.5 million lamps to retain world record

Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh retained its Guinness World Record by lighting more than 1.5 million diyas (oil lamps) and keeping them burning for 45 minutes, as part of the Deepavali celebrations on Sunday.

Last year, the temple town lit 900,000 diyas, beating its previous record of 606,569 in 2020.

To create the display at Ram ki Paidi - said to be the birthplace of Lord Rama - the diyas were placed on the riverbanks in individual grids and then placed together to form the larger display.

More than 100,000 visitors, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filled the banks of the Saryu river to witness the spectacle.