Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly gifted his opulent bungalow in Mumbai to his daughter Shweta.

Valued at Rs 50 crore ($8 million), it holds a special place in his heart as it was his first home in Juhu where he lived with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji.

In 2007, his son Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married at the same home, dubbed “Prateeksha”.

Bachchan owns two other bungalows in Mumbai – “Jalsa” and “Janak”.