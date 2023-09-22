Be bilingual and the world is your oyster

And with a strong foundation, the world will be our children’s oyster, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said at last Saturday’s Most Inspiring Tamil Teacher’s award ceremony.

In her speech before 200 teachers at the Umar Pulavar Tamil Language Centre, the Second Minister for Finance and National Development recalled the views of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

“He said that while English connected us to the world and was needed for trade, our Mother Tongue languages gave us the means to tap the rich heritage that our culture offers,” said Ms Indranee.

She also said educators remain strongly rooted in core values in the face of uncertainties and continue to give their best in nurturing the nextcoming generations – “just like how banyan trees stand strong and spread their canopy with aerial roots over a large piece of land”.

Jointly organised by Tamil Murasu, the Singapore Tamil Teachers’ Union and the Ministry of Education’s Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee (TLLPC), the award has been conferred on top-tier Tamil language educators since 2002.

Nine award recipients, including two for lifetime achievement and one for best trainee teacher, were honoured this year.

Primary school:

Ms Harunnisha Mohamed Jamaludeen, 44, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School

Ms Kayal Vili Pugalendi, 41, Zhangde Primary School

Ms Usha Krishnasamy, 44, North View Primary School

Secondary school:

Ms Azmed Beevi Abdul Kalam, 42, Serangoon Garden Secondary School

Ms Mageswari Salverraju, 41, Yishun Town Secondary School

Ms Shamini Raja Kumar, 44, Tampines Meridien Junior College

While Ms D. Piriyadarisini won the NIE Best Tamil Teacher Trainee Award, Senior educators Anjappan Sinna Konar and A Mallika were conferredreceived the lifetime achievement awards.

Ms Mallika, who said she was moved and felt honoured to be awarded and, paid tribute to her father who inculcated in her strong moral values and an unyielding passion for the Tamil language.