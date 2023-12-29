Body of dad swept by waves in Desaru found

The body of a Singaporean man who was swept away by strong currents and went missing in the waters off Desaru Coast in Johor on Wednesday has been found.

Mr Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong’s body was found by the security guard of a nearby hotel at 5.30am on Thursday, Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim said.

The body was found about 5km from where he drowned and was identified by his wife, added Mr Masri.

Mr Tan, 49, had been holidaying with his wife and 16-year-old son in the Johor beach town.

On Wednesday, he entered the water with his son at the beach next to the Westin Desaru Resort in Kota Tinggi, where they were hit by waves, Malaysian media reported.

His son was rescued by members of the public and was conscious when taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital before search and rescue officers arrived on the scene, said Mr Masri in a statement.

The incident was reported to the authorities at about 12.30pm that day and 17 rescuers were deployed, he added.

A red flag had also been raised at the beach to warn visitors against swimming due to rough seas, he said.

The Straits Times