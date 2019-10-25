Bollywood Veggies' green initiatives

Popular local community farm Bollywood Veggies and other farms in the Kranji countryside are heeding the call to do their part in fighting climate change.

Over the past few months, Bollywood Veggies has taken steps to eliminate single-use plastics and minimising other plastic usage in its food and beverage outlet Poison Ivy Bistro.

It has brought in 300 stainless steel tiffin boxes and have been giving them out to customers who take away their food. This is part of its effort to cut down on plastic takeaway boxes.

The outlet has also been a pioneer in using recycled paper from newspapers and magazines to create paper bags and "bone busters", which are containers for chicken bones used widely in Poison Ivy Bistro. "Bone busters" prevent the messy and unhygienic practice of throwing bones on the dining table.

The bistro has been working with Silver Force, a social enterprise that employs seniors to fold paper bags and bone busters for Poison Ivy Bistro.

Bollywood Adventures, the farm's education wing, has also greatly reduced its usage of single-use plastics from April when it switched from plastic to biodegradable pots and bags for its educational workshops.

Among its other environmental initiatives are rainwater collection, composting and its permaculture-based farming system on the 10-acre property.

Bollywood Veggies is part of the larger Kranji Countryside, where more than 200 other farms are located.

It hopes to establish an eco-zone in the Kranji Countryside with the help and co-operation of other farmers and the farmers' association Kranji Countryside Association.