Boy, 6, is youngest to cycle round Singapore

Adiv Seth with his mother Akanksha and father Anurag. PHOTO: AKANKSHA SETH

Adiv Seth is a curious child who is passionate about cycling.

On most Sundays, you can see the six-year-old pedalling furiously along East Coast Park with his father Anurag, who works as a programme manager at an asset management firm.

Last year, Adiv cycled 100km in 40 days to raise $740 for the Singapore Association Of The Visually Handicapped.

On Nov 3 this year, he covered 120.28km to become the Youngest Person To Cycle Round Singapore at the age of six years and 10 months.

The Singapore Book Of Records tracked the effort and gave the boy a certificate of acknowledgement.

"Cycling 120km in a day is an incredible feat for a six-year-old," said Singapore Book Of Records founder and president Eng Huat Ong.

"Even most adults would find it very challenging. We are proud of Adiv Seth."

Adiv eclipsed the record set by Ethan Tan, who completed the same feat on July 10 last year at the age of six years and 11 months.

"Once Adiv found out that it was possible to cycle around Singapore, he started working towards it," said his mother Akanksha, lead of customer success team at Cloudflare.

"His dedication to cycling grew manifold and in March he started talking about doing 100km in a day. By June, he was doing long-distance training every week."

The Singapore-born Permanent Resident, who is a Primary 1 pupil at Queenstown Primary School, believes cycling can boost confidence and likes how it allows him to spend quality time with his father.

"I am absolutely elated and super excited with my achievement. I was thrilled when I received the award from Mr Ong," said Adiv, who also plays tennis and football.

When indoors, he plays with Lego blocks and Nerf guns, conducts science experiments and reads.

Every Deepavali, Adiv helps his parents make goodie bags and distributes them to the security guards working at condominiums near where they live.

Last Christmas, Adiv dressed up as Santa and handed out goodie bags to migrant workers in the Redhill area.

But Adiv still makes plans for cycling amid his busy schedule: cycle to Malaysia next year or cycle round Singapore twice in a day.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR