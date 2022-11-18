Cafe serves nutrient-rich Ayurveda food

ANUSHA SELVAMANI

The one month Ms Ayshwariya Shri spent at the Sivananda Yoga Resort and Training Centre in Da Lat, Vietnam, changed her outlook on food drastically.

While pursuing her yoga instructor certificate, the 24-year ate nutrient-rich Ayurvedic food at the centre every day.

She got hooked on it and was eager to spread the benefits of yoga and herbal food with others.

On her return to Singapore, Ms Ayshwariya did an online bachelor's degree in Ayurveda from the Iowa-based Maharishi International University to expand her knowledge.

And in April last year, Ahimsa Cafe was born. Ahimsa is Sanskrit for non-violence.

The cafe at the National University Hospital's (NUH) Medical Centre is Singapore's first Ayurveda cafe.

Ms Ayshwariya said she wanted to open the cafe, which has three of her close friends on the payroll, at NUH to serve the patients. She believed her healthy meals would serve the needs of the sick and benefit the medical practitioners and general public.

Ahimsa Cafe sells organ-cleansing juices, acai bowls, toasts, smoothies and burritos. Its range of unique beverages include moringa latte and neem shots.

Almost all its dishes contain key ingredients such as ashwagandha, neem, cumin and fennel seeds that are imported from India and Sri Lanka.

Food is prepared from scratch at Ahimsa Cafe, which opens at 7am, and the dishes are given a contemporary touch.

The cafe's most popular dish is Calm Down Bro, which consists of blue pea basmati rice, tofu infused with ginger-coconut sauce, sliced avocado and pickled carrot.

"It is common in Indian households to use different herbs and spices in cooking but little do people know about the great health benefits of these herbs and spices," said Ms Ayshwariya.

"For example, no one wants to chew neem leaves - which are included in my wellness shots - as they are bitter but they have great health benefits and help regulate blood glucose levels."

Ms Ayshwariya explained that nutrient-rich food could reduce blood pressure and stress levels.

Despite her knowledge about food and their health benefits, Ms Ayshwariya faced challenges in running the cafe as she lacked entrepreneurial know-how.

Advertising and managing the accounts during the pandemic were problematic, and she struggled to make ends meet.

But with determination and an open mind, Ms Ayshwariya managed to iron out her problems with the help of her mother, who runs a spice shop in Ang Mo Kio.

Today, not only is Ms Ayshwariya a deft hand at running her business, but Ahimsa Cafe has its fair share of fans.

Ms G. Pramila, 28, is a fan of Ahimsa Cafe's "amazing 'prawn' burrito".

"I almost could not tell that the food was vegetarian, which makes this cafe extra special," she said.

"The dark mocha was also excellent and the prices were affordable."

The dishes cost between $10 and $18, and are also available for delivery via Grab and Deliveroo.

Ms Ayshwariya said her clientele has expanded in recent months, citing the spread of vegetarianism and health awareness as possible contributing factors.

In India, vegetarianism is huge, especially in the northern regions. As of 2021, about 40 per cent of Indians were vegetarians.

Ms Ayshwariya, who also teaches yoga on weekends, hopes to open another outlet where she can combine both her passions - yoga and Ayurveda food.

