Chana dal pulao

This is a delicious and flavourful one-pot recipe. Made with chana dal or split Bengal gram, it is very filling as it is rich in both carbohydrates and protein.

It can be prepared quickly with few ingredients and is usually served with raita, chutney and papad. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Chana dal: ½ cup Basmati rice: 1 cup Oil: 1 tbsp Ghee: 1 tsp Onion: 1 big Salt: As needed Water: 11/2 cups Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp Garam masala: ½ tsp

To grind: Coriander leaves: A few Ginger: A small piece Garlic: 4 cloves Green chilli: 2 Method: 1) Wash and soak the chana dal overnight. 2) Wash and soak the basmati rice in 11/2 cups of water for 20 minutes. 3) Grind the coriander leaves, ginger, garlic and green chilli into a paste without adding water. 4) In a pressure cooker, pour oil and ghee. Add the chopped onions. Saute till they become translucent. Add a little salt while cooking the onions. 5) Add the ground coriander chilli paste. Cook for a minute. 6) Drain the water from the chana dal and add the dal. Saute for a few seconds. 7) Add the soaked rice along with water, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt. Mix well. 8) Cover the lid and pressure cook for two whistles. Keep the flame low for five minutes and switch off the stove. 9) Once the pressure is released, open the cooker. Stir from the sides without breaking the rice. 10) The pulao is ready to serve. Notes: a) You can add all the garam masala while adding the onions. b) You can soak the chana dal, drain the water, put the dal in a ziplock bag and keep it in the freezer. c) Whenever you want, you can take it out and make the pulao.

