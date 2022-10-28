China envoy amid loaded talks: I'm a big fan of India

China's top diplomat in Bangladesh Li Jiming (right) said he was a big fan of India, and thought India and China could work together closely.

China did not have any strategic rivalry with India and did not want to see a "heavily armed" Bay of Bengal, the envoy in Dhaka said on Wednesday.

The comments came after India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a strong comment on the India-China relationship to China's outgoing ambassador to India Sun Weidong when the latter made a farewell call on Mr Jaishankar in New Delhi.

In his farewell remarks, Mr Sun said it was only natural for India and China to have differences and they should seek a common ground and not allow their relationship to be defined by disagreements.

"There is enough room in the world for China and India to develop together," said Mr Sun said.

"The two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a solution through dialogue and consultation instead of defining China-India relations by differences.

"The two countries need to respect each other's political systems and development paths, and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs."

Mr Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting with Mr Sun: "Emphasised that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals (respect, sensitivity, and interest). Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential.

"The normalisation of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, Asia and the world at large."

Amid this strong exchange, Mr Li said China does not see India as a strategic rival or competition.

"We never view India as a strategic rival or strategic competitor of China," he said during an interaction.

"Personally, I'm a big fan of India. We can work together more closely to solve economic and geopolitical issues."

Indo-Asian News Service