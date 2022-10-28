Comedian Aakash to perform in S'pore

India's top comedian Aakash Gupta is bringing his new stand-up tour Excuse Me Brother to Singapore.

He will perform at the University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium from 5pm on Oct 30.

The winner of Amazon Prime Comicstaan Season 2 is also famous for his online content.

His popular YouTube stand-up videos Excuse Me! Brother! and Shampoooo have trended on social media and viewed more than 200 million times.

Aakash appeared in the first season of Netflix's Comedy Premium League last year.

He wrote, directed and acted in sketches for the newly-launched Avod platform Amazon Mini TV.

This year, Aakash played the lead role in Amazon Mini TV's web series Couple Goals S3.

With over 500 sold-out stand-up gigs all over the world, Aakash always effortlessly has audiences in stitches with his witty and relatable humour.

His stand-up solo show is an amalgamation of observational humour, personal anecdotes and energetic acts on stage.

Excuse Me Brother tickets are available on the Sistic website (sistic.com.sg).