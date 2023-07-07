Comics explain cybersecurity to kids

When his nine-year-old son asked him about his job last year, Square X founder Vivek Ramachandran, 43, gave a detailed explanation on what he does at the cybersecurity startup.

At the end of the conversation, the boy asked: "Are you a crook?"

Mr Vivek was amused but started thinking about the lack of awareness of cybersecurity, especially among children.

This gap prompted Mr Vivek to set up VRN Comics to share knowledge about cybersecurity through the comic series Hackers: Superheroes Of The Digital Age.

The company's website describes the series as countering the negative portrayal of hackers in mainstream media. Mr Vivek believes ethical hacking protects society from cybercrime.

Four issues of the series were launched last December at Comic Con, a comic book convention and nonprofit multi-genre entertainment event at Marina Bay Sands. More than 2,000 copies of the comic books were snapped up by visitors.

Digital copies of the issues are available on the VRN Comics website and there are plans to sell printed copies of the series later this year.

Centred on software engineer Ram and his adventures in solving cybercrime, Hackers aims to explain the role of ethical hackers as knowledge specialists who solve real-life problems.

Definitions and explanations of cybersecurity jargon are also weaved into the storyline.

Mr Vivek explained that each story is rooted in real events and experiences that he witnessed in his 20-year career. The challenge, he pointed out, was to keep the series both educational and realistic.

"If we make it technical and too detailed, a lot of people would feel put off. On the other hand, if the details are lacking, it would be tough to relate to the hacker's adventures."

Mr Vivek added that he deliberately made the protagonist an Indian and included scenes from Hindu scriptures such as the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita.

"Most of the hacker-superheroes I have seen are all Western in their outlook. I wanted to create a character who is Indian and rooted in our culture."

Born in Chennai and raised in Kolkata, Mr Vivek's childhood interest in computers was supported by his middle-class family, who helped him buy a personal computer, which was expensive in India in the 1990s.

In college, Mr Vivek and his friends practised hacking in the form of harmless pranks, pushing one another to up their game.

And cyber-related news - such as the hacking incidents at Yahoo and Google in the early-2000s - strengthened Mr Vivek's resolve to carve out a career in cybersecurity.

After completing an internship in Switzerland in 2003, he packed up for the United States to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

Mr Vivek worked as a cybersecurity engineer in the US and also conducted programming classes for IT professionals. He formed Pentester Academy, an organisation that offers customised cybersecurity solutions, and took it with him when he moved to Singapore in 2019.

For Square X and VRN Comics, Mr Vivek has an office of programmers at Park Avenue Rochester, as well as a five-member team of artists, storyboarders and writers.

The team also produces books explaining various careers to children.

Helmed by Mr Vivek's wife Shubhi Saxena, the initiative called Ubinio Books exposes children to modern jobs such as AI specialist and social media marketer, explaining the traits and skills needed for each profession.

The couple plan to keep Hackers and Ubinio books running for as long as they can.

"We feel that both these initiatives can help shape the future of young children and adults. There is no better mission to dedicate ourselves to," said Mr Vivek.

