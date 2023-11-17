Crunchy teatime snack

JEYASHRI SURESH

Ribbon pakoda is a popular South Indian crispy-crunchy deep-fried snack made mainly with rice flour, gram flour and spices.

Also known as ribbon murukku, ola pakoda or aaku pakoda, the simple treat is often prepared for festivals such as Deepavali, Navaratri, Ugadi and Pongal.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients



2 cups rice flour

1 cup gram flour (besan)

2 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp white sesame seeds

1 pinch of salt

¼ tsp asafoetida

2 tsp melted butter

1 tbsp hot oil

Method:



1) Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix well.

2) Add water and knead into a soft dough.

3) Heat oil in a pan for deep-frying.

4) Place some dough in a pakoda mould and press ribbons of pakoda into the hot oil.

5) Cook over medium flame, flipping the pakoda to ensure that it’s thoroughly cooked.

6) Remove pakoda from oil when the sizzle has subsided and drain the excess oil on a kitchen towel.

Notes:



a) Ensure that the oil for frying is hot to prevent the pakoda from getting soggy.

b) Always use good flour that is free of impurities.

c) Red chilli powder can be substituted with fresh ground pepper.

d) Do not omit the hot oil from the mixture as it gives the pakoda its crunch.

e) Store pakoda in airtight container.