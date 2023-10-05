Cycling bridge to be built over PIE

A 682m cycling bridge spanning a 14-lane section of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will be built near St Andrew’s Junior School by 2027.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday called a tender to build the bridge, which will be the longest of its kind here. It will form part of a new 1.2km link that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel between the park connector next to St Andrew’s Junior College and the neighbourhood park at Jalan Taman.

Also being built are elevated ramps, street-level paths, an underpass near Mar Thoma Road in Bendemeer and paths that will hang over the Kallang River.

These works are the final piece of a larger project by URA to turn the Kallang Park Connector into a 10km seamless commuting route, cutting the cycling time between Bishan and the Central Business District to about 30-45 minutes.

Five other connections that form this Bishan-to-city cycling route were opened to the public yesterday, after more than two years of construction.

The works involved improvements to an underpass at the Central Expressway (CTE) near Lorong 8 Toa Payoh and another one in Geylang Road, two new underpasses in Upper Boon Keng and Kallang Bahru, as well as new street-level crossings in Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road.

These help to provide a seamless commute along the Kallang Park Connector, which was previously interrupted by expressways and major roads.

The Straits Times