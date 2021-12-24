Dazzle everyone with your moves

The year-end festive season calls for beautiful dance performances.

There are also Indian weddings to take part in.

Punit J. Pathak, a prominent choreographer and one of India's top dancers, reveals five simple tricks to turn yourself into a dance sensation: Step on the beat Imagine the beats of a song to be the blueprint to reading the music and dancing to it.

When your body and mind are receptive to the beat, half the battle is won.

Cue yourself to make a movement on every beat and you will soon be on your way to perfecting your thumka (hip shake) timings. Ace the transition Once you have mastered the movement that goes with every beat, it is time for you to bridge those movements with a transition.

Transitioning movements add flow to your dance number and make it look seamless. Be careful of the passive arm Dancing involves engagement of the whole body. But more often than not people focus on a single-hand movement which renders the rest of the body limp.

To avoid this, be aware of the passive arm or leg. Ensure you move them as well, so the entire dance sequence goes off well. The magic of props Including props is another smart way of adding an edge to your dance performance. They are very effective in attracting and amusing the audience.

Ensure you interact with your prop well and use it to further the story. Be expressive Impactful dance performances call for your body to be emotive.

Your expressions hold the key to your audience feeling the rhythm. It is for this reason that every smile, side-eye and eyebrow raise counts.

Adding expressions to your movements is the ultimate cherry on top.

Punit's favourite dance form is something that he does.

"I do not believe there is a name to it," he said. "I feel and I go into a zone and I do it.

"Some people call it contemporary dance, some say it's abstract dance, some say it's contortion, so on and so forth, but I do not think it's any of these.

"I try to do my own stuff and I also love doing it. Apart from that, I like dance forms that scream fun."

He implores people to try out their own form and enjoy doing it.

Indo-Asian News Service