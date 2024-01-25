Devoted to tradition and change

A. VISHNU VARDNI

Traditional Indian music roared through the streets of Little India and Dhoby Ghaut on Thursday, as more than 18,000 devotees marked the annual rite of Thaipusam.

A number comparable to last year’s, the devotees engaged in penitential acts along a walk of faith for Hindu god Murugan.

Thaipusam is observed by Hindus in the month of Thai in the Tamil calendar to commemorate the act of Goddess Parvati presenting the “vel” (lance) to her son Lord Murugan as an embodiment of her “shakti”, or power, to vanquish evil and restore peace and well-being.

Among the 274 kavadi-bearers and 12,800 people carrying paal kudam (milk pots) was 19-year-old first-timer Mithesh, carrying a 35kg alagu kavadi. A former at-risk youth, the national serviceman is optimistic about turning over a new leaf.

The alagu kavadi – a structure made of wood and metal – was held in place by some 70 hooks pierced into his body. His nine-day fast and rigorous preparation had culminated in the procession, which he took about three hours to complete.

Mithesh’s mother Jewel Kala, 47, shared her joy in witnessing her son’s positive transformation through religion. The single mother of three said: “He is small compared to his kavadi, so there were numerous challenges. I am proud that he saved up and bought his own second-hand kavadi – costing $1,000 – and took the initiative.”

Mithesh, who once led a life of bad company and crime, now looks forward to pursuing veterinary science at university, and supporting his mother.

“I am glad religion and devotion has changed me, and I now hope for a brighter future,” said Mithesh, who was accompanied by about 10 people comprising friends and family.

Bearing a variety of kavadis and milk pots atop their heads, the devotees in yellow and orange garb completed the 4km foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

Devotees were undeterred by the festival falling on a weekday this year, with some working adults and students taking leave from work to partake in the festivities. Despite the mild showers on Thursday afternoon, devotees persevered through the mostly smooth foot procession.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who attended the festival, highlighted the meaningful participation of non-Hindus, non-Indians and particularly young devotees.

Describing the crowd as interestingly multiracial and multicultural, she said: “It is most encouraging to me that local non-Hindus supporting their family members or friends are here to observe this as a practice; a fabric of our society.”

While expressing her hopes for Thaipusam in Singapore to enter the UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, the minister said international recognition would be testament to the nation’s emphasis on safeguarding tradition.

She also pointed out the importance of Singapore maintaining its unique cultural and religious practices.

“It is important for us as a fairly young nation to think about what binds us together. In many societies, especially fast-paced, modernised ones, these activities are pushed to the fringes and forgotten over time, which is a great loss,” Ms Teo said.

The tradition of serving lunch for the devotees during Thaipusam too returned at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple after three years of bento box distributions.

Mr Lionel Tan, who for the past 14 years has accompanied his childhood friend Paul Singh at Thaipusam, took leave from work to help assemble the latter’s kavadi, and support him throughout the procession.

Four Chinese friends – Ken Ho, Lim Eng Kin, Ken Ng and Edwin Foo – stood out from the crowd, as they carried milk pots, and had their foreheads, mouths and torso pierced.

They have been attending Thaipusam for several years, they said.

Mr Lim, 65, a fork-lift driver, said: “When I was young, I was always fascinated by Thaipusam processions. A few years ago, I was introduced to this by an Indian friend. It has cleared my conscience and I feel much better.”

The festivities ran from 11.30pm on Wednesday to Thursday night. Devotees received support from local companies that set up 23 beverage booths along the procession route.

The festival was a result of five months of preparations and the help of 1,500 volunteers, said Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple’s chairman Sivakumaran Sathappan.