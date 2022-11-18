Dhoni wanted for 'larger role'

(From left) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, senior member of the Indian team K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. PHOTO: AFP

After repeated failures at International Cricket Council (ICC) events, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) is set to knock on the doors of the man who conquered world-level tournaments at will.

Following the T20 World Cup debacle in Australia last week, the BCCI will soon cry for help to former India captain M.S. Dhoni to play a "larger role" with the Indian T20 set-up, reported InsideSport.

The sports website cited sources as saying the BCCI was deliberating whether Dhoni could feature in a "permanent role" with the Indian cricket teams.

The Telegraph reported earlier that the BCCI felt the load of managing teams across three formats was proving too demanding for current coach Rahul Dravid. That was why it wanted to split the coaching roles, with Dhoni involved in the T20 format.

The issue, according to the report, would be discussed during the BCCI apex council meeting later this month.

Dhoni worked with the Indian team during last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

But that was in an interim capacity and did not bring the desired result as the team was ousted in opening round.

Dhoni is expected to retire as player after next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and the BCCI is keen to use his experience and technical acumen on a full-time basis.

India were the overwhelming favourites last year to win the T20 World Cup. But they suffered a forgettable group-stage exit after losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Following the tournament, Rohit Sharma was made the new skipper and Dravid the head coach.

India worked on a new batting template, playing a more aggressive brand of cricket, but the results didn't change much.

India won all their bilateral ties in the T20I format in the last 12 months, but failed to make the Asia Cup final in September and then lost to England in the semi-finals in T20 World Cup last week.

After England won the T20 World Cup last Sunday by beating Pakistan in the final, former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed the Jos Buttler-led side before sending out a blunt message to India and the BCCI, saying they should "swallow pride" and look at England for inspiration.

"Since winning the 50-over World Cup (in 2011), what have they done?" asked Vaughan. "Nothing.

"India are playing a white-ball game that is dated, as they have done for years. India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history.

"Every player in the world who goes to the IPL says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?"

The knives are out after India's latest T20 World Cup debacle. But it is also time for the BCCI to begin preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

With Rohit turning 37 in 2024, former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has backed Hardik Pandya to take the T20 captaincy mantle.

The BCCI will soon meet Dravid, Rohit and senior player Virat Kohli to review the team's performance in Australia.

Hardik is tipped to become India's full-time T20 captain, with his first task to lead India in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting today. "See, if I were the chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should captain the 2024 World Cup team," said Srikkanth on Star Sports' Match Point.

"And start rebuilding a side right from today. That is from the New Zealand series. You need to understand that preparation for the World Cup starts two years in advance."

According to InsideSport, the BCCI will soon appoint two separate captains for white ball cricket - the ODI and T20 teams.

It will most likely be implemented from the January home series against Sri Lanka, where India will play three ODIs and three T20s.

Rohit might continue to lead the ODI side, but Pandya is set to lead India in the T20s.

Indo-Asian News Service