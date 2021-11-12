Disinfect and celebrate

Deepavali offers an annual opportunity to disinfect and deep-clean our homes.

This year, the cleaning rituals have become extra important because of the lingering pandemic.

If these are done the right way, the celebrations become a lot more responsible.

While Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed to homes by cleaning and decorating the living spaces, corners that can trigger infections and diseases should also be given special attention.

The research and development team at disinfectant and antiseptic products company ITC Savlon shares tips on how this can be done effectively: Clean the kitchen We use our kitchen in a multiple of ways which can increase the deposition of microbes.

By using a multipurpose disinfectant and cleaner, it is unlikely that these microbes will contaminate food being cooked for Deepavali.

Reorganise shelves and jars, wipe the crockery cabinet and clean the refrigerator.

Spraying and wiping with multipurpose disinfectant that is available in shops makes the task easier. Its fragrance will also help keep the space smelling fresh. Refresh the bathroom Bathrooms are breeding grounds for germs and harmful microorganisms. So, it is important to keep them dry.

Make sure you buy a multipurpose disinfectant to clean the floor, wipe the washbasin and faucets and other frequently touched areas. Add a scented candle or a fragrance diffuser to keep the space smelling nice. Style the living room Brighten the living spaces with new curtains and bright-coloured cushions. These give a cosy look. Fabric covers give your furniture a great facelift. Look at rearranging the furniture and adding new wall art.

Make sure you spray your new purchases with a surface disinfectant which can kill germs.

You can thus ensure that your guests and family stay protected. Maintain hand hygiene According to the World Health Organisation, if hand hygiene is done properly, it can effectively prevent the spread of harmful germs and healthcare-associated infections. So, it is important to wash hands regularly and wipe doorknobs, serviette holders and other items with a disinfectant from time to time.

Be cautious while shaking hands and exchanging high-fives as these can escalate germ transmission. Replace towels with tissue paper in the bathrooms so that no two people use the same cloth. Also place hand sanitiser bottles that are accessible to guests and family members.

Indo-Asian News Service