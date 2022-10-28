Diwali Ball the Marwari way

The Marwari Mitra Mandal has been holding the Diwali Ball every year since it was formed in 2005.

"The Diwali Ball is our flagship programme, so there was a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among the members as they got to celebrate it this year with family and friends after three years of absence due to the pandemic," said its secretary Pankaj Ganeriwal.

More than 450 people took part in the event at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, on Oct 21.

Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan and High Commission of India second-secretary and head of chancery Shivji Tiwari were the chief guests.

The Mandal, which has 315 family members, is a society of the Marwari community in Singapore. It aims to promote social, cultural, welfare, educational and recreational activities.

"Just like our community, which has been living in Singapore for decades and fused cultures across both countries, our decor this year was fusion," said Mr Ganeriwal.

"Reuse was one of the main objectives. There were wooden arches, a crescent moon and a touch of the traditional in the handmade fabric strings and lotus flowers that we offered to goddess Lakshmi to mark Diwali."

There was also an elaborate spread of food from different cuisines - Indian, Western and Chinese.

According to Mr Ganeriwal, "there were several live counters and the biggest hit was the hot jalebi (sweet snack of deep-fried batter soaked in syrup)."

Highlights of the Diwali Ball included cultural performances - dance and drama - by the members and their families, and an award ceremony to recognise outstanding achievements of members.

"The main objective of our Mandal is to preserve the Marwari culture and tradition," said Mr Ganeriwal.

"Diwali, being one of the biggest Indian festivals, is a good way to celebrate with our members and spread love and camaraderie.

"Our members look forward to this annual event as they get to meet many of their friends at one place and spend an evening with them over good food and entertainment.

"It is also an opportunity for the younger generation to learn about the Marwari traditions and culture, and the significance of the festivals."

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR