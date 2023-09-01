Do not wear symbols of candidates

This is to give voters time to reflect on their choice for president, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday.

On Polling Day, voters should refrain from wearing attire with images or carrying items to the polling station that may be construed as influencing other voters or canvassing support for any particular candidate, said ELD.

These include shirts, clothing, bags or badges with prints on them that are identical to or closely resemble a candidate’s allocated symbol, or bear words that may be interpreted as showing support for a candidate.

They also include objects that are identical to or closely resemble a candidate’s symbol, and would likely be associated with a candidate by the public.

“If they (voters) do so, they may be turned away by election officials at the polling stations,” said ELD.

Singapore will go to the polls on Friday to vote for its ninth president.

The cooling-off period runs from midnight on Thursday, which is Cooling-off Day, till 8pm on Friday, at the close of polling on Polling Day.

The three presidential hopefuls are former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75; former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66; and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

