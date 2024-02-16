Donkeys tie the knot on Valentine’s Day in Bengaluru

Two donkeys tied the knot in a bizarre wedding held on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14) in Bengaluru.

The ceremony was conducted by about 50 pro-Kannada activists at a busy roadside to spread the message of love and support couples looking to get married.

The donkeys’ marriage was celebrated with all the traditional Indian rituals . The male donkey was dressed in a garland and a dhoti and the female wore a sari, silver anklets and a garland. Vermillion was also applied on the foreheads of both animals.

“Whoever it may be, whether it’s an animal, bird or human being, everyone has the right to fall in love, and they should be given respect,” said one of the organisers.

The group urged the state and Central governments to support couples who are in love and declare Valentine’s Day a national holiday.