DPM Wong to deliver Budget 2024 speech in Parliament on Feb 16

The 2024 Budget statement will be delivered in Parliament on Feb 16 by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement. A link to a live webcast of the delivery will also be available on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg).

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Telok Ayer among hottest spots in S’pore: Urban heat study



Raffles Place, particularly the shophouses along Telok Ayer and Amoy streets, is one of the hottest spots in the island state compared with its rural surroundings, according to a study.

At 33.5 deg C, the Raffles Place area was 6.5 deg C hotter than the coolest spot identified, Upper Peirce Reservoir Park. The difference in temperature between the urban environment and its rural surrounding is known as the urban heat island effect.

Chapati, chutney and cockroaches – food supplier charged over cleanliness lapses

Live cockroaches were allegedly found by the Singapore Food Agency at the chapati-making area of a local Indian food supplier’s premises in Aljunied.

Suvai Foods is alleged to have failed to ensure its premises were properly maintained and clean, after live cockroaches were found in several areas, including in a basket containing packets of Suvai Coconut Chutney. The premises were also stained and dirty with broken floor tiles.

Singapore Airshow to be open to public again; tickets go on sale from Jan 2



After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the public will once again be able to attend the Singapore Airshow to view aerial performances by local and visiting air force units, and get up close to the aircraft that will be on display.

The ninth edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition will take place from Feb 20-25, and tickets allowing the public to enter the event grounds at Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 24 and 25 will go on sale from Jan 2.

It will cost $34 each for adults and $17 for children aged 3 to 12 to attend what will be called Weekend@Airshow. There will also be a group package sold for $240 that includes four tickets and a car park label.

ComfortDelGro cabbies to pay more commission to company from January



Just weeks after ComfortDelGro raised fares “to help cabbies defray higher operating cost”, Singapore’s largest taxi operator announced that it will collect more commission from its drivers.

From Jan 1, 2024, all ComfortDelGro cabbies will have to pay 7 per cent of fares collected from app- and phone-booked rides – up from 5 per cent now.

The 2 percentage point increase in commission is not insignificant. Based on a $15 fare, a driver will pay $1.05 in commission, or 30 cents more than he does now. If he completes 20 such rides, he would pay $21, instead of $15 now – or $6 more a day.

Road closures and enhanced security measures for Marina Bay countdown



Road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place to ensure the safety and security of the public during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 to be held on Dec 31 till the early hours of Jan 1, 2024.

To prevent overcrowding, the number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police. These include The Promontory, One Fullerton, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade. Entry into these areas will be stopped once capacity has reached planned safety thresholds.