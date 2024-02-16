DPM Wong to deliver Budget today

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be delivering Singapore’s 2024 Budget, titled Building Our Shared Future Together, in Parliament today.

The speech will present the Government’s plans to help citizens meet their full potential, while keeping Singaporeans assured despite a more troubled world, said DPM Wong yesterday.

The Budget will be the first instalment of plans set out in the Forward Singapore road map, said DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Initiated by the fourth-generation leadership, the 180-page Forward SG report put out in October 2023 laid out the efforts Singapore will make in the coming years to stay cohesive amid a time of change.

This includes providing a greater helping hand for the less well-off, mid-career workers and seniors, through means such as additional financial support and improved infrastructure.

Announcing the title of this year’s Budget over his social media platforms, DPM Wong said: “It is a Budget to keep Singapore moving forward, equip our citizens to realise their fullest potential and give more assurance to our families and seniors amid a more troubled world.”

The Forward SG road map was launched after a nationwide engagement exercise headed by DPM Wong that involved more than 200,000 Singaporeans since it kicked off in June 2022.

The Straits Times