Dua Lipa spends holidays in Rajasthan

Pop star Dua Lipa is spending her holidays in India and was in Rajasthan this week, going by photos she shared on social media.

In one photo, she poses against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. In another, she stands near a desk wearing a red and golden dress. Two of her friends are also seen in another photo.

The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer also extended cheerful holiday wishes. “Sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead,” she said.