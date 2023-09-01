ELD dismisses false claims about ‘disappearing ink’

The department said that the marks made using the X-stamp are permanent and that the ink used is oil-based and is water and temperature resistant.

The ELD released a statement after it became aware of false information resurfacing online and on instant messaging platforms that the new X-stamp could be treated with disappearing ink.

“ELD would like to state categorically that this is not true. The marks made using the X-stamp are permanent,” said the statement.

The new improved X-stamp is being introduced this election for voters to mark their ballot. It is wider and more clearly intended to serve as a stamp.

Use of this stamp, while encouraged, is not compulsory. Voters can bring along and use their own pens.

Self-inking pens, or X-Pens, were first introduced at GE2020. It was also meant to serve as a stamp, but some voters had tried instead to write a cross with the X-Pen.

In 2020 also, ELD had to debunk false claims on Polling Day that the self-inking X-Pens provided at polling booths did not stamp properly, and would render many votes invalid.

The Straits Times