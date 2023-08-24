ELD sorry after voters get 2 cards

The Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on Thursday that the printer, Toppan, had erroneously sent out test prints of poll cards together with the correct poll cards to a total of 4,803 households – with a total of 9,822 voters – in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Of these 9,822 individuals, 9,354 received two poll cards with different voter serial numbers. The remaining 468 voters received two poll cards with identical information.

The affected voters are assigned to cast their ballots at St Margaret’s School, Tanglin Community Club, Farrer Park Primary School and Delta Sport Hall polling stations within Tanjong Pagar GRC.

ELD said it would like to assure Singaporeans that processes are in place to ensure that those with two cards will be able to vote only once at the correct polling station.

This is as voters will need to produce their NRIC, which will be verified against the polling station register.

The department said it had received feedback from some voters who were given the extra cards. It is reaching out to affected voters to inform them of their correct voter serial number, it added.

Voters can also obtain the correct details from their ePoll cards on Singpass, which are accurate and unaffected by the printing error.

They can then dispose of the erroneous or duplicate poll card. Affected voters can also call 1800-225-5353 if they require assistance.

ELD apologised for the confusion caused.

