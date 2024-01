Actor Emraan Hashmi recently shared a photo and video on Instagram featuring his 13-year-old son Ayaan Hashmi.

The video captures a heartwarming moment where Ayaan reads the title of the book that his father wrote for him: Kiss Of Life: How A Superhero And My Son Defeated Cancer.

In the caption, Emraan wrote: “Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero – Ayaan!!!”

Ayaan was diagnosed with the disease in 2014, but declared cancer-free in 2019.