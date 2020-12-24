10 must-play wedding songs

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra dance to "Morni banke" from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

What's a wedding without hit music?

While Bollywood songs remain popular, new-age singers have been regularly coming out with original wedding numbers in recent years.

Here's a playlist that can make you groove or fall in love all over again:

Peer vi tu

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan, the love ballad became popular after it was featured in actress Anushka Sharma and cricket superstar Virat Kohli's wedding video two years ago. Beat pe thumka Released a few months ago, the song's video has actress Urvashi Rautela dancing to the beat of the fast-paced number by Jyotica Tangri.

Morni banke

The song from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho already has many self-made dance videos on YouTube.

You can pick a few steps from these or follow the hook steps from the film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Nachde ne saare

This can be a song that the bride can dance to while getting her mehndi done. She can probably slip into a floral lehenga, similar to what actress Katrina Kaif wears in the song, from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Cutie pie

Actor Ranbir Kapoor danced to the fun song in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The catchy tune calls for you to dance with gay abandon.

Dilliwaali girlfriend

Need a Team Bride versus Team Groom dance song? This is a peppy number sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in the 2013 Ranbir and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Galla goodiyan

Go wild on the beats, as the cast of Dil Dhadakne Do did, with the family for one big wedding dance.

Banno

The bride can put on her dancing shoes for one of her pre-wedding ceremonies and dance away like Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Din shagna da

To find the bride's entry track is an important job. Play this memorable one by singer Jasleen Royal from the 2017 film Phillauri while the bride walks towards the groom.

Dil diyan gallan

This is the perfect wedding reception song. The newly-weds can dance to the 2017 romantic song sung by Atif Aslam and picturised with Salman Khan and Katrina in the 2018 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Indo-Asian News Service