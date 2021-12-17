10 things for your personal space

With the new year fast approaching, the need to remodel and restore your home is very real, because a small change in the environment always brings out positive vibes.

Here are 10 must-haves for everyone looking to renovate or refurbish their personal space: Dishwasher: In today's hybrid workplace, it's critical to keep track of time, and a sink full of cutlery isn't going to help. A dishwasher saves water and time and doesn't take up a lot of room. It also gets the utensils squeaky clean and dry. Robot vacuum: This small beast is low maintenance, covers all the nooks and crannies of the house and is easy to operate. Coffee machine: A quick coffee break will not only revive you, but will also allow you to sample a variety of coffees. A coffee machine is not only time saving and easy to operate, but it also keeps the kitchen counter clean by preventing spills. Toaster: You can start the day right with a serving of hot, crispy toast drizzled with scrumptious butter, jam, spreads or peanut butter if you have a hassle-free toaster that can catch the crumbs. Kitchen hood: A chimney or kitchen hood is a fantastic investment since it not only improves the kitchen atmosphere by removing all smoke, but it also beautifies your kitchen and makes it the focal point of your home. Folding sofa-cum-bed: This is ideal for your binge-watching sessions and saves a lot of space. When friends stay overnight, you can easily accommodate them. Stools and bean bags: If you have an open kitchen, fancy stools can brighten up your living area. Simply select your favourite style of stools and bean bags, which are available in a variety of colours, forms and sizes. Swing chair: A swing chair with a beautiful design can create a chic spot in a well-lit corner for reading or simply relaxing. Outdoor lighting: Give your balcony a makeover for evening tea or simply to watch the sunset. It can be brightened with some local fairy lights, colour-changing strips, LED lights or antique pieces. Soft-hued light panels can completely change the look of a room and infuse it with positive energy. Audio system: Give your living room and TV set a distinct style with minimalistic wireless soundbars. Soundbars, with their elegant design, are ideal for setting the scene for parties.

Indo-Asian News Service