15 original compositions in A.R. Rahman's 99 Songs

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who has turned writer and producer with his movie 99 Songs, will be introducing 15 original tracks through the musical romance.

"I think this film is coming at the right time," he said. "With so many remixes being the norm these days, I'm looking forward to seeing the reception from the audience to the 15 original compositions.

"Audience support and encouragement will motivate us to make even more beautiful music and movies."

Each of the 15 compositions, including the soul-stirring "Jwalamukhi" in Arijit Singh's voice, comes with music by Rahman.

The music maestro said 99 Songs is feel-good fare and not an art film.

"We did a screening of this film at the Busan Film Festival (in South Korea) and got a standing ovation," said Rahman. "I would say this is a feel-good movie and not an art film.

"It is for all the people in the world and India. I am not pitching it as an art film because it has got all the elements that you require for a regular Hindi film."

The film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in the Open Cinema category on Oct 9 last year. It follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centres on his two great loves - music and girlfriend Sophie.

Asked why the film was made in Hindi and not his mother tongue Tamil, Rahman said: "Why not? I am from South (India) and it's very easy for me to make a Tamil film. But I felt the story of this film is pan-Indian and not just South-centric.

"When you make a Tamil film and you dub it in Hindi, it shows that it's a South Indian movie, but here it is universal. I feel the story and settings could be anywhere."

99 Songs features Ehan Bhat, Edilsy, Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram and Ranjit Barot in important roles. The makers will announce the release date soon.

Directed by debutant director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, it will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Rahman, meanwhile, is also ready with a new song, "You Got Me".

"I wanted to take a generic route by creating a feel-good dance song, and this hook - 'You got me' - came in," he said.

"Nirmika (Singh) penned this song beautifully. I want to create very simple and enjoyable songs."

"You Got Me" has been composed and arranged by Rahman and sung by him along with Nisa Shetty, Simetri, Protyay (Heat Sink), Jonathan and Pelenuo and Hriday Gattani.

The colourful music video is directed by Uma-Gaiti.

Indo-Asian News Service