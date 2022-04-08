7 wonders of Tamil in concert

Brahmastra, a band that will be performing at the concert. PHOTO: BRAHMASTRA

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Get set for the concert Seven Wonders of Tamil on April 30, which will feature seven aspects of the Tamil language.

Produced by renowned local musician Niranjan Pandian, the concert will touch on roots, culture, narratives, traditions, modernisation, conversations and relationships.

The two-hour performance, a part of the Tamil Language Festival 2022 and supported by the Tamil Language Council and the Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee, will showcase several original songs.

These infuse various genres, ranging from Indian classical to rock.

The show will also have segments explaining how poems and lyrics are turned into songs.

"This concept was inspired by the notion of having lyrics woven across various melodies as well as the varying methods of presenting concerts to audiences," said Mr Pandian.

"The performances will be accompanied by visuals in the form of lyrical videos. This multi-disciplinary production will premiere numerous songs dedicated to the beautiful Tamil language."

The songs will be sung by local singers Sai Vignesh, Nanditha Gurunath Hari, Meenakshi Jyothish, Manimaran Madhavan, Punitha Arumugam, Karthigesan Kandayah and Harran Punithan.

They were written by young local lyricists Dhinesh Selvaraj, Ashwini Selvaraj, Santhia Kumar, Thoufiq Ahmed and Aravind Chockalingam.

Mr Pandian will play the flute, while the other musicians will be Murale Naidu (drums), Jayagowtham (South Indian percussion), Akshara Thirukumaran (South Indian folk percussion), Caleb Koa (keys), Mah Chen Zong (bass) and Andy Chong Wen Da (guitar).

The music video, produced by Vasanthakumar Anbalagan, will feature Indian playback singer Haricharan. "This performance will showcase an audio-visual experience bringing the best of the talents from around Singapore," said Mr Pandian.

"It is a joint effort of stakeholders from across the music industry. The performance also reflects the voices of Singapore Indie musicians and the narratives of youth and the Tamil language."

Seven Wonders of Tamil will be performed at the National Library Drama Centre on April 30 from 8pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are available at:

https://peatix.com/event/3181715