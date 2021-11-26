Aamir to announce third marriage with co-star?

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is reportedly all set to announce his third marriage after the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha in April next year.

Entertainment publications in India believe he will tie the knot with Fatima Sana Shaikh (above), who featured along with him in the hit movie Dangal.

Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao divorced in August. He was earlier married to Reena Dutta.

Tamil stars' fathers join cast of crime thriller

The fathers of two Tamil actors will share screen space in director Dinesh Lakshmanan's upcoming film, tentatively titled Production#2.

Logu (right), the father of Kathir, who played the lead in the critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal, will feature in the crime thriller that will have Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead roles.

G.K. Reddy (left), the father of Vishal, was also introduced as one of the cast by the film's producers last week.

Rahul opens up about bogus well-wishers

Rahul Roy has said that his recent health scare opened his eyes to who his real well-wishers are. The actor, who has recovered from a stroke which he suffered while shooting in Kargil last November, told ETimes that, while several of his industry colleagues reached out to him, many did not.

"The people who have tried to get back are few," he said. "There have been some who suddenly tell me, 'Oh, I was trying to contact you, I wanted to get in touch with you, blah, blah, blah'. I don't think they were trying to. Frankly, I largely keep to myself."

He added that his sister Hari Ma (Priyanka, right) has been instrumental in his recovery.

Riya takes two hours to learn to ride a motorbike

Actress Riya Deepsi learnt to ride a motorbike within two hours for a sequence in the show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na.

"When I was informed by the team that I will have to ride a bike for one particular scene, I was quite excited," she told IANS. "I had never ridden a bike and handling one was challenging.

"It was a little heavy, but with the help of the team, I practised riding the bike a couple of times and within two hours I was driving it properly on the streets of Udaipur. The shot was beautiful and I was appreciated by everyone for learning it so quickly."

Shreya introduces son Devyaan to fans

Shreya Ghoshal shared some adorable photos of her son Devyaan on Monday when he turned six months.

The singer also wrote on Instagram: "Hi everybody, I am Devyaan... Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings."

Simbu and Yuvan make a perfect match

Tamil actor Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, will only marry a girl whose horoscope matches music director Yuvan Shankar Raja's.

"Yuvan has been a friend and a brother to me," Simbu (right) said recently.

"I plan to find out all about the alignment of his stars and find a girl with a horoscope that is identical to his and get married. The wavelength between us is so great and perfect."

Simple's figured out how to make best use of time

Simple Kaul has become better at managing her time with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in India.

The television actress has to juggle between running her restaurant and following a hectic shooting schedule and she is using "less time in relaxing, contemplating and more time in doing something constructive".

"When one is not working (during the height of the pandemic), everything slows down," she told IANS.

"But, once you are working, you do everything in the entire day. You work out, shoot, go for a walk, meet your friends as well."